Ariana Afghan Airlines to resume flights to India

Kabul: Flag carrier and largest airline of Afghanistan, Ariana Afghan Airlines on Thursday said it will resume flights to India, China and Kuwait. The confirmation came from Rahmatullah Agha, head of Ariana Afghan Airlines, reported Tolo News. "We have discussed this in Dubai. God willing, flights will soon start to India, where there are a lot of goods ... and a number of our passengers are there for treatment. Our flights to India, China and Kuwait will soon start," he said. The airline flies twice a week to Doha, Qatar, and it is unclear how much a ticket will cost. India is one of the largest markets for Afghan agricultural and horticultural products.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock (ACAL) said that with the start of flights between Kabul and Delhi, the country's exports will increase, reported Tolo News. "India's market is a good opportunity for our ... agriculture sector, now here in Afghanistan it is the season of grapes, pomegranates, apricots, saffron, medicinal plants, we hope that our exports will increase to other countries through air corridors," said Mirwais Hajizada, member of ACAL. Meanwhile, NBC News reported that the United States, in cooperation with the Qatari government, is indirectly paying Ariana Afghan Airlines to evacuate Afghan refugees from Kabul. But the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation (MoTCA) said that any passenger with a legal document can travel abroad, reported Tolo News. "Flights happen based on timetables, anyone who has travel documents like a visa, passport and ticket can travel, if they are foreigners or Afghans, they can travel," said Imamuddin Ahmadi, spokesman for the Ministry of Transport.—ANI