Argument Erupts Between BJP MLA's Staff And Toll Employees In Greater Noida

Noida: An argument took place between the staff of BJP MLA Anita Lodhi and the employees of the toll plaza on Eastern Peripheral Expressway here on Tuesday. Lodhi, who was present at the spot, said that the argument did not take place over toll tax and misinformation is being spread regarding the same.

"There was no staff present at the booth. They were standing 100-150 meters away. My driver called them and asked them to lift the barrier, but from there only they said to us to remove it ourselves," Lodhi said. "Because of this, an argument took place. To stop it, I came out of the car," Lodhi stated and added that her gunner, driver and PRO were present.