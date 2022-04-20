Argentina reports 5,030 new coronavirus cases

Buenos Aires: Argentina registered 5,030 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, increasing the country's overall infection tally to 1,583,297, the Ministry of Health said.

Besides the new cases on Sunday, the Ministry also reported 149 new fatalities from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 42,650, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the Ministry, there are 132,721 active cases in the country and 3,313 people are currently hospitalised in intensive care units.

On December 23, Argentine authorities approved the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 "on an emergency basis".

The government has extended mandatory social distancing measures until January 31, 2021.

