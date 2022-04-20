Argentina purchased 22mln doses of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

Buenos Aires: Argentina has purchased 22 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine that the University of Oxford is developing in cooperation with UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, Infobae news website reported, citing the chiefs of the lab.

According to Infobae, Argentina has signed an agreement on buying over 22 million doses of the vaccine.

The distribution will start in the first half of 2021 if the now ongoing phase 3 clinical trials prove efficiency and safety of the vaccine.

Earlier in November, Argentina's President Fernandez told Sputnik that the country would receive 25 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 already in December or January.

—UNI