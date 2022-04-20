Argentina detects 1st cases of Brazilian Covid variants

Buenos Aires: Argentina has detected the first cases of the new coronavirus variants which were first discovered in Brazil, Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia confirmed.

In a statement on Monday, Garcia said that the P. 1 variant was detected in two samples and the P.2 strain in two other samples recently, in travellers coming from Brazil, reports Xinhua news agency.

"These findings highlight the importance of active genomic and epidemiological surveillance in order to monitor the introduction of these variants into our country," the Health Minister said.

On January 16, Argentina had confirmed the a person had tested positive with the Covid-19 strain first detected late last year in Britain.

Argentina has so far reported a total of 1,985,501 coronavirus cases and 49,398 deaths.

The country has also extended its social, preventive and mandatory distancing measures until February 28.

—IANS