Argentina's COVID-19 cases top 1.5 mln

Buenos Aires: Argentina on Monday reported 5,062 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its national tally to 1,503,222, said the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry also said that 275 more patients have died of the disease, raising the nationwide death toll to 41,041.

A total of 1,340,120 patients have recovered, while 122,061 cases remain active, it added.

Buenos Aires Province has registered a total of 639,561 cases and remains to be the most infected region in the South American country.

The Argentine government has extended the "Social, Preventive and Obligatory Distancing" measures to Dec. 20 to mitigate the spread of the disease.

