Area Sealed After COVID-19 Suspect Dies In UP

Basti: The district administration has sealed an area in Basti after a Coronavirus suspected patient allegedly succumbed to the virus, official sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources here, an individual, a resident of the Toor Kahiya Mohalla, was admitted to Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College after he complained of ill health, where he died on Tuesday evening.

Following the incident, the Toor Kahiya Mohalla of the Municipal Corporation area has been sealed and a complete restriction on the movement of people has been placed.

BRD Medical College is yet to state the reason behind the death.

The test results of the deceased, after they arrive from Lucknow's medical college, will ascertain the causes behind the death. Meanwhile, special cleanliness drive is being undertaken after sealing the area. The family members of the deceased and ambulance driver have been admitted to the isolation ward in the Basti Medical College. UNI