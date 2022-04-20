Are you ready for Zayn Malik's Hindi song?

New Delhi: International singing sensation Zayn Malik, who was recently in headlines for quitting his famous boy band 'One Direction' over personal issues will reportedly be seen crooning for a Bollywood film. Well, don't be surprised as yet. According to a leading daily, Zayn is not going to sing a solo number in Hindi. Is Zayn Malik heading to Hollywood? This international singer will reportedly sing a duet with 'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor. This interesting mix of West and East will be seen in a Hindi song, reports suggest. Incidentally, superstar Shah Rukh Khan had sometime back posted a picture with Zayn on Twitter, captioning it as: �This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards.� �Marvellous Asian Awards. Paul & Kiran hav done a great job. Zayn & Naughty Boy r so cool. Gurinder�s BILB on WestEnd�. However, no confirmation has been made on the project either by the singer or his spokesperson as yet.