    Are wedding bells ringing for Badshah and Isha Rikhi?

    The Hawk
    April2/ 2023

    Rapper Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, is said to await his wedding with his longtime girlfriend and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi whom he met at a party of a common friend.

    As per the media reports, the couple is planning a gurdwara wedding in north India this month which will be attended by close family members and friends.

    However, neither Badshah nor Rikhi has commented anything about their wedding plans. Badshah was rumoured to be dating her since last year after they met at a party and shared similar interests.

    Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih in 2012 and in 2017, the two became parents to their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. However, they separated in 2020. IANS

