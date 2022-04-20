Are Terrorists Your Relatives? Amit Shah Asks Rahul, Mayawati And Akhilesh

Ghazipur: Highlighting the airstrike carried by the Indian Air Force on JeM camp in Pakistan's Balakot, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BSP supremo Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and asked them whether they were related to terrorists.

While addressing a rally here, Shah said when the airstrike was carried out, the whole country was celebrating it, however, there was mourning in two places - one in Pakistan and the other in offices of Rahul, Mayawati and Akhilesh.

"Mujhe maloom nahi padta, aatankwadi Pakistan ke mare, inke chehre ka nor kyo chala gaya? Kyo bhai ye chachere-mamere bhai lagte hai kya apke? Apke chehre ka nor chala gaya (I don't underway why they got sad when Pakistan's terrorists were killed)," Shah said.

"We belong to the BJP and Narendra Modi is our Prime Minister, we can't do 'ILU-ILU' with terrorists. Nobody can play with the security of this nation," he added.

Amit Shah also criticised Rahul Gandhi for staying mum on National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's demand for having a separate Prime Minister for Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today is the 14th day of me asking Rahul Gandhi on what he has to say regarding Omar Adullah's statement on two Prime Ministers for the country. He is quiet. He is thinking of vote bank. Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again. If one day we won't have the power, and BJP people will sit in Opposition, till there is even one BJP worker, nobody can separate Kashmir from India," he said. Later he added, "Till the time BJP is there, those who shout slogans for dividing India will find themselves behind the bars.