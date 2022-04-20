Are school exams permitted in Lockdown 4.0, HC bench asks MHA

Panaji: The Bombay High Court bench in Goa on Tuesday asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs if the new Lockdown 4.0 guidelines bar states from conducting school examinations.

The HC query followed a petition filed days after the court had disposed of another plea, clearing the way for SSC exams to be held in the state.

"The MHA is directed to impart these instructions to the learned Assistant Solicitor General of India at the earliest, so that the same can be placed before this court tomorrow itself. The situation is of urgent nature and can obviously brook no delay. It is not in the interest of any one that any uncertainty lingers with the issue of holding of examination," the high court order said.

"Firstly, the lockdown which was to conclude by May 18, 2020, has now been extended by the MHA order dated May 17, 2020, up to May 31, 2020. Secondly, when the decision was taken to hold the examination on or about May 6, 2020, Goa did not have a single Covid positive case," the order stated.

"However, as of today, it is pointed out that there are at least about 31 positive cases which are being treated in the state of Goa," the high court noted.

One of the petitioners, Frederick Vaz, had argued that holding SSC exams during the Covid-19 lockdown could imperil the lives of the students appearing for the tests.

