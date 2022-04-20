Are Kanwariyas Being Used By Ram Mandir Advocates?

Lucknow: This year, Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) are catching more eyes as many among them are carrying model of the proposed Ram Mandir at Ayodhya along with the holy water from River Ganga.

It is because the Hindu outfits are determined to get the Ram Mandir built in Ayodhya and this is one way to attract the god fearing masses.

"The villagers in western Uttar Pradesh do not know how the Mandir will look like once it comes up in Ayodhya. That is why a model of temple is being showcased," Manish Dixit, a VHP leader said on Wednesday.

The Kanwariyas, who perform pilgrimage every year to River Ganga to fetch water from there and take it to their respective Shiva Temples, are also carrying the National Flag with them, perhaps to emotionalise the whole issue.

"This is probably the first time when tri-colour is being used in the yatra. Earlier, the Kanwariyas used to carry saffron flags having the picture of Lord Shiva at the centre. In Muzaffarnagar, a 360-metre-long flag was carried through the bazaar," a teacher at a local school told UNI.

He said sometimes it becomes difficult to differentiate whether it is a religious yatra or an Independence Day rally.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has allowed playing of DJ during yatras. The loud music was earlier banned because of the complaints that several yatries played vulgar songs.

On last Friday, Mr Adityanath took an aerial survey of the Kanwar yatra from Muzaffarnagar to Ghaziabad. He took stock of the route in Muradnagar, Ganganahar Patri and Delhi-Meerut Highway.

The UP CM has also reportedly asked the district officials to shower flower petals on the Kanwar yatris. UNI