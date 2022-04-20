Architects Have Golden Future In UP: Deputy CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said here on Sunday that architects have a golden future in the state, referring to the newly-introduced projects, which needed a lot of construction, to be build under expert guidance of the architects.

Addressing the gathering at the concluding ceremony of 'Architect Mahakumbh' at the Indira Gandhi Pratishtha here, Dr Sharma said the new construction should be eco-friendly, earthquake-resistant and cost-efficient, while also keeping in mind, factors like temperature, rain, rain water harvesting, pollution and ventilation.

Dr Sharma said that an architect gets name and fame due to his designs and new age architects should make a niche for themselves through hard work and futuristic thinking. Speaking about the Investor's Summit 2018, organised in the state a few months back, the Deputy Chief Minister said the perspective of people has changed, with the successful organisation of the Summit. He said new atmosphere for investment and development was created, due to the new industrial policy introduced in UP.

The positive change in thinking of investors and big business houses came due to better law and order in the state. Huge investment coming in the state will pave way for swift development, while opening new avenues for employment for the youth and the skilled, he added. UNI