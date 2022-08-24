Archery Association Of Uttarakhand Conducts Strength Course For Archery Aspirants

Dehradun (The Hawk): Tula's International School, along with the Archery Association of Uttarakhand, conducted a Strength and Conditioning Course Level-I for the students within the school premises.

It was a certificate course in which experts and resource persons Prabhat Balodia, Pinaaki Sen, and Shubhanshi Aggarwal gave vital information about the Strength and Conditioning Course to trainees and archery aspirants.

The course mainly focused on how to develop strength and maintain fitness. The two-day course comprised of nine modules focusing on Introduction to Strength and Conditioning, Nutrition, Fitness, various systems of Human Body, Mobility, Stretching, and Specific Movement for Archery SNC Level.

The closing ceremony of the course was graced by the Treasurer, Archery Association of India, Rajendra Singh Tomar, and Secretary General, Uttarakhand Archery Association & Member Talent Identification Committee (North Zone), Khelo India, Ashish Tomar.

In his address, Rajendra Tomer thanked the Director of Tula’s International School and Vice Chairman, Finance Committee Uttarakhand Teerandaji Association Raunak Jain, for facilitating all the arrangements toward successful completion of the course and also spoke about the future plans of the Uttarakhand Archery Association to encourage the youth to take up archery as a sport and bring laurels to the country.

Towards the end of the course, Rajendra Tomer awarded certificates to outstanding candidates. More than twenty-five candidates participated in the certificate course. The guests and resource persons were honored with mementos by HOD Sports of Tula’s International School, Pankaj Sharma.