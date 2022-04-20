Apurvi Chandela pledges to donate Rs 5 lakh to combat COVID-19

New Delhi: Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela pledged to donate Rs 3 lakh to PM-CARES Fund while Rs 2 lakh to Rajasthan CM Relief Fund to support the battle against Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

"I pledge to contribute 3 Lakhs to PM CARE Fund and 2 Lakhs to Rajasthan Chief Minister's Relief Fund. India can, and will fight this pandemic. @narendramodi @PMOIndia @ashokgehlot51 @KirenRijiju," Chandela tweeted.

















On Wednesday, All India Football Federation (AIFF) pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh to the PM-Cares Fund to support the fight against the coronavirus threat.

—ANI