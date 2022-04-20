Appt Of Asst Teachers In UP: Yogi Suspends Top Govt Officer, Sets Up Committee To Probe

Lucknow: Taking strong against against the irregularities opted during appointment process for 68,500 assistant teachers in government schools, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended Secretary Examination Regularity Authority Ms Sutta Singh with immediate effect and have constituted a high level committee to probe into the lapses.

Official sources here on Saturday said that the high level three member committee headed by principal secretary Sugarcane development Sanjay Bhusreddy will submit its report within a week with fixing responsibility on the person behind this lapse. Other members of the probe committee are Director Sarv Shiksha Campaign Vedpati Mishra and Director Basic education Sarvendra Vikram Singh. During prima facie investigation, Ms Sutta Singh was found guilty and has been suspended while a departmental inquiry has been ordered against her. During her suspension period, Ms Singh will be attached with the Director Basic education in Lucknow.

The CM has also directed concerned officials to fill the vacancy of the secretary examination regularity controller after the suspension of the present one.

The irregularities came to light during an hearing in a case in the Allahabad High Court filed by one Sonika Devi when it was found that her answer sheet was changed. The advocate general had said in the court that the government will take action against the erring officials behind the lapse.

During the investigation it was also found that 23 candidates were selected even after they were not qualified for the post. Later the government stayed the appointment process of 68,500 assistant teachers.

Meanwhile, on the directive of the CM several new postings were made on Saturday in the basic education department. Additional education director , Basic education directorate in Lucknow Ms Rubi Singh has been made secretary basic education council Allahabad while Ms Lalita Pradeep takes the place of Ms Rubi Singh.

Joint education director Meerut Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi has been made Director state science institute Allahabad and secretary Examination Regularity Authority, Allahabad. UNI