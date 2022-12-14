Approximately 15.23 million people living with HIV receive ARV medications: Center

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a written response presented to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Health Bharti Pravin Pawar stated that the government offers free lifetime antiretroviral (ARV) medications for those living with HIV as part of its National AIDS Control Program.

Currently, regardless of their financial situation, about 15.23 lakh HIV-positive individuals are receiving ARV medications from 687 ART centres and 1261 link ART centres, the Minister stated.

In addition to free adherence counselling, Pawar said that it also offers diagnostic and monitoring services like baseline laboratory analyses, CD4 count testing, viral load testing, etc.

NACO uses multimedia campaigns, mass media, and outdoor media such hoardings, bus panels, information kiosks, folk performances, and exhibition vans to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS and promote services and facilities across the nation while also dispelling stereotypes about the disease.

To raise knowledge of treatment and other amenities on an interpersonal level, training and sensitization programmes are provided for Self-Help Groups, Anganwadi workers, ASHA, members of Panchayati Raj Institutions, and other important stakeholders.

Through co-curricular activities based on a life skill education approach in senior and senior secondary schools, the Adolescence Education Programme, which is being implemented in more than 50,000 schools, provides 100% coverage to students in Classes 8, 9, and 11, including those in middle and high schools.

According to Pawar, the subject of HIV/AIDS is covered in school curricula in 32 states.

(Inputs from Agencies)