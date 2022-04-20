Approved officer's application for SSC member within prescribed time: U'khand govt to HC

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government in an affidavit filed before the high court said it gave approval on a whistleblower officer's application for the post of member of the Staff Selection Commission within the prescribed time limit.





The candidature of the petitioner, Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi, was not considered last year by the Centre on the ground that his application was ''received after the last date of receipt of application''.

"That the petitioner is working under the cadre of Uttarakhand and the approval on the application of the petitioner for the above mentioned post was given by the state government within the time prescribed in the advertisement…," said the affidavit filed by the state government before the Uttarakhand High Court at Nainital.





The affidavit was filed on June 21 in response to the notices issued in February this year by the court to the Centre and the state government on a plea filed by Chaturvedi claiming irregularities in the selection process for the post of member in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which carries out a large number of recruitment for the central government.





"That all the averments made by the petitioner in the present petition are only against the government of India, the other respondents are not relating to the answering respondents," said the affidavit seeking "appropriate orders" on the petition. The central government's Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had in January 2020 sought applications for the post of SSC member.





The SSC is headed by a chairperson and can have two members. Chaturvedi, currently posted as the chief conservator of forest, Research Wing, in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, was among 16 candidates who had applied for the post.





According to minutes of the meeting of the selection committee received by Chaturvedi in response to his RTI query, his complete application was received by the DoPT on May 29, 2020.





However, citing a copy of Speed Post tracking report, the petition claimed the application was received at the DoPT office on March 20, 2020, well before the last date of March 23, 2020.





Aggrieved over the alleged irregularities in the selection process, Chaturvedi approached the high court saying that the entire recruitment exercise be conducted afresh ''purely on grounds of merit'' and in a fair and transparent manner for the 16 candidates who had applied for the post. —PTI



