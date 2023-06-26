Approach Road For Bridge Connecting Hastinapur To Bijnor Washed Away Due To Rains, Traffic Comes To Standstill

Meerut: The approach road of a bridge connecting Meerut's Hastinapur and Bijnor has washed away in the Ganges owing to the strong flow of water caused due to heavy rains.

As a result, traffic in several villages has come to a standstill.

There has been unrest among the people of the area as the link road connected from Gangapul towards Bijnor has been washed away in the Ganga. The traffic also came to a halt.

Deepak Meena (DM, Meerut) said, "There was a bridge connecting Hastinapur and Bijnor which was shut last year also due to repair work. PWD had sent a revised estimate which was above the initial estimate. The security installations are pending. An enquiry is going on to investigate the delay in the project. The revised estimate has not been approved yet as a result the security provisions could not be built and consequently, the approach road has again eroded. We have requested for release of the pending amount so that protection work on the approach road can be constructed."

Locals said, "Last year also in the month of July, the contact road was broken, and it was not been repaired for the last 6 months, now after a year, the approach road connecting Gangapul was repaired, and its work was completed two days ago. As soon as the work was completed, monsoon rains started two days later on Saturday, due to which the water level of Ganga increased, as soon as the water level increased, Ganga once again started eroding the approach road."

They further added, "PWD department and administrative officials were also informed about the matter, but no one took any action. The result was that on Monday morning at 4:00 am, a part of the link road was washed away in the Ganges, due to which the traffic here was completely obstructed, and due to the increase in the water level of the Ganga, the erosion has taken a severe form, and gradually this link road is getting immersed in the Ganges. A long queue of heavy vehicles is on the bridge and the traffic has completely stopped." —ANI