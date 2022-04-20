Approach Authorities Concerned To Enforce Order For Maintaining Hygiene Of Lucknow Water Bodies: NGT To Applicant

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has asked an applicant to approach authorities concerned with his grievance relating to the enforcement of an order whereby directions relating to identifying water bodies and ponds in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, and maintaining their cleanliness and hygiene were issued.

The NGT said that while steps have certainly to be taken for enforcement of the order of this tribunal, the applicant has to give particulars of the encroachers and person or authority who may have been approached and may have refused to consider the prayer.

A bench of the NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel on October 7 permitted the applicant's advocate Manish Raghav to withdraw the application and directed him to take remedies before the authorities concerned in accordance with the law.

"If such authorities are approached, they may act as per law," the NGT, which was hearing an application seeking enforcement of the order dated August 18, 2017, whereby Uttar Pradesh, the local authorities concerned including Lucknow Nagar Nigam were directed to identify all the ponds and water bodies in Lucknow district and to put the list of these water bodies and ponds in the official website of agencies as well as Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).

The tribunal had also directed the Lucknow Nagar Nigam and the Development authority concerned to maintain the cleanliness and hygiene of the water bodies and ponds and not to permit dumping of waste or other materials on it. According to the applicant, no further steps have been taken in the matter. Neither identification of ponds and water bodies in Lucknow District has taken place nor steps have been taken for removing encroachment for maintenance of such water bodies. As a result of such inaction, there is continuous damage to the environment, the applicant said. —ANI