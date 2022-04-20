Appreciate efforts of PM Modi during this crisis: US Congressman

Washington: US Congressman Joe Wilson on Tuesday hailed the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing pandemic and said he was confident that India would overcome this challenge.

"Our sympathy to the people of India as victims of the coronavirus pandemic. I appreciate the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this heartbreaking crisis. The United States and India share a special partnership, and I am grateful to support efforts in Congress to supply India with the necessary equipment to combat the pandemic," Mr Wilson said in a statement.



As a member of the House Caucus on India and Indian Americans and a friend of India, my thoughts and sympathies are with the great people of India during this time, and I am confident that they will overcome this challenge," he added.



He said during this time of need for the people of India, it was critical to recognize those who are helping.

"I am grateful for the friendship of the Indian-American International Chamber of Commerce, led by CEO and President KV Kumar. In response to the ongoing crisis in India, the IAICC has established a special working group with Dr. Narasimhulu Neelagaru as Chairman in coordination with Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Consul Generals of India Dr. Swati Kulkarni and Amit Kumar, to assist India in overcoming this phase of the pandemic. I am thankful for this successful cooperative effort that has yielded more than two million dollars in medical equipment and supplies for Indian families," he concluded.

—UNI