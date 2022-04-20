Appreciable Improvement In Law And Order In UP: Rajnath

Lucknow: Lauding the efforts of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for controlling law and order, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that there was appreciable improvement in controlling crime in the state.

"What happened in UP in last 10 months is very appreciable. There is tremendous improvement in law and order situation that has given a new confidence to the investors," Mr Singh said while addressing a plenary session " Industrial and Infrastructure security" during two-day Investors Meet that started here on on Wednesday.

He said that improvement in controlling crime will give a new dimension to investments in Uttar Pradesh. The investors who were afraid of investing in UP has started making a beeline now. This statement was confirmation to what Chief Minister had said in the inaugural session when he claimed that investment of Rs 4.28 lakh crore is expected in UP.

"If there is a change in the mind set of investors we should thanks CM for this. He created investment friendly atmosphere by bringing down crime rate on the state," Union Home Minister said.

Chief Minister in his small address talked about the challenges he faced when he took charge and how he managed to bring the law of the land on line. "Controlling law and order was a great challenge for us. We ensured that criminal should not be spared and innocent should not suffer in BJP regime," he said adding that the good work being done by police has started showing result.

Earlier Principal Secretary Home Arvind Kumar gave a presentation elaborating on the decline of crime rate on the state.

"Trend has changed now. The criminals are now surrendering before police fearing bullets of police," he said.UNI