Appointment of 437 independent consultants by AAP govt illegal: Delhi LG to SC

New Delhi: On Monday, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor defended his decision in the Supreme Court to remove 437 independent consultants engaged by the Arvind Kejriwal government, arguing that the appointments were unconstitutional and in blatant breach of constitutional norms of reservation and administrative law.

The LG claimed in his affidavit submitted to the highest court that the AAP government's real motivation for the appointments was to establish an unaccountable parallel civil service.

The Supreme Court was informed that a number of these appointments were made without following a transparent recruiting process and were instead based on the political affiliation of the candidates.—Inputs from Agencies