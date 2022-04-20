Appoint full-fledged Guv for Goa to tackle Covid crisis: Opp

Panaji: The Opposition in Goa has urged the central government to appoint a full-time Governor for Goa in order to tackle the worsening Covid-19 situation in the coastal state, while also accusing the state government of mishandling the crisis.

In a statement issued on Wednesday Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat also thanked Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for calling a meeting of Governors and Lt. Governors and urging them to take utilise the help of ex- servicemen, nurses, lab technicians and retired army personnel to deal with the Covid crisis, as well as getting the Indian armed forces onboard in the country's Covid-19 management efforts.

"We have a part time Governor in Goa who is sharing responsibility of our neighbouring state Maharashtra, which is facing acute Covid crisis. How can he give justice to Goa, when the local government appears clueless and directionless in handling the crisis," Kamat said in his statement.

"Today, no one knows what is happening in the State. Ministers are making announcements contradicting the Chief Minister. Officials appear clueless. Now, local panchayats are independently declaring containment zones. Are we heading towards anarchy," Kamat also said, reacting to a request on Tuesday made by Ports Minister Michael Lobo to impose a partial lockdown in popular beach villages like Candolim and Calangute.

"I urge the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to impress upon the Prime Minister and appoint a full time Governor who will give justice to the people," Kamat also said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been handling the additional charge as Governor of Goa since August 19, 2020. He replaced Satya Pal Malik, who was abruptly transferred as Meghalaya AGovernor, after he repeatedly criticised the handling of the Covid-19 crisis by the BJP-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

--IANS