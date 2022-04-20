Apple WWDC20 set to announce ARM Macs, iOS 14 and more

San Jose: Apple is all set to lift the curtains on its annual developer conference WWDC20 on Monday, this time in all digital avatar, and the tech giant is expected to reveal new iOS 14 for iPhones and iPads along with ARM chip-driven Mac desktops, among others.

There would be updates on WatchOS and MacOS software to power Apple Watch, MacBooks, iMacs and Mac Pros, too.

The biggest announcement is expected to be break up with chip-maker Intel for its Mac desktops.

According to The New York Times, Apple has been working to replace Intel chips with its own design in Macs for years and may finally announce it on Monday during its online ''WWDC20'' developer conference.

Apple''s Mac chip design initiative is codenamed ''Kalamata''.

Processors for Macs from Apple will use similar technology to those in iPhones and iPads, but Macs would still run the macOS and not the iOS.

Now in its 31st year, WWDC20 will be an opportunity for millions of creative and innovative developers around the world to get early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

WWDC20 will take place from June 22-June 26 amid the coronavirus pandemic and will feature a keynote address from CEO Tim Cook, over 100 engineering sessions, a new developers'' forum, and 1-on-1 labs featuring more than 1,000 Apple engineers.

WWDC20 will be broadcast through the Apple Developer app and website, as well via YouTube, the Apple TV Events tab and Apple.com''s Events webpage.

