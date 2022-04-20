Apple working on two-way wireless charging cases sans Lightning

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly working on a two-coil wireless charging technology for an iPhone battery case without using the Lightning connector.

In a patent that was filed in May 2019 and was awarded to Apple recently, the company describes a smart battery case that could use two coils for bidirectional wireless charging, AppleInsider reported.

"A battery case has first and second coils on opposing sides of a battery and has switching circuitry that is coupled between the first and second coils," the patent read.

According to the patent, the next-generation Smart Battery Case would charge the device when it is attached to Qi wireless charging and the battery case will be able to transfer power directly to an iPhone in a "pass-through" without charging its own battery.

However, Apple already has a Smart Battery Case for iPhones, which, when attached to the smartphone, starts charging the device, but it has a Lightning connector that needs to be attached to the phone for the charging.

Recently, Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable source related to developments of Apple, had claimed that the Cupertino-giant could ditch the Lightning port for a completely wireless iPhone by 2021.

—IANS