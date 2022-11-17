Apple Watch saved boy from 150-foot forest valley in Maharashtra

New Delhi (The Hawk): Another life has been saved by Apple Watch, this time that of Smit Metha, a 17-year-old student in Pune from Raigad, Maharashtra. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, sent Metha his best wishes for a quick recovery.

Metha, a NEET candidate, and three friends went on a trek to Maharashtra's Visapur Fort in July of this year.

"It was pouring down rain. The first trek around went well, but on the way back I tripped over a muddy patch of ground and fell into a deep valley. I dropped between 130 and 150 feet into the valley. My ankles were broken, both of them, deep in the forest. I was wearing an Apple Watch with cellular capabilities even though I didn't have my phone with me, Metha told IANS.

The hillside's dense vegetation prevented his friends from seeing him.

Because he was wearing an Apple Watch Series 7, he was fortunate to be able to call his parents and tell them where he was at the time of the accident. He then called his friends to let them know where he was so they could call for help and send paramedics.

When describing the unfortunate incident, he claimed that he used his Apple Watch to call his parents and ask them for assistance as well as to call friends and give them directions to his location.

"I was yelling in agony. Two hikers assisted me by pruning nearby plants and making a call to emergency services. According to Metha, I was moved to an orthopaedic hospital in Pune.

On August 7, he received his release, and he later visited a different Malad physician for additional care.

I stayed in bed until October 13. I can now move around with a stick and a walker. My life was saved by the Apple Watch, Metha told IANS.

Cook sent him an email in which he expressed his joy that Metha was making progress toward recovery.

It appears to have been a terrible accident. We really appreciate you sharing your experience with us. I hope you recover fully and quickly," Cook wrote.

A dentist from Yamunanagar, Haryana, who had purchased the wearable technology as a birthday present for his wife, was saved by Apple Watch in March of this year.

On his wife's birthday, Dr. Nitesh Chopra, 33, purchased an Apple Watch Series 6. His electrocardiogram (ECG) displayed arrhythmia signals, or irregular heartbeats, twice when he checked it on the Watch.

He checked himself out at a nearby hospital because he was feeling uneasy. After an angiography revealed a significant blockage, doctors advised the placement of stents.

A 61-year-old Indore man's life was saved in 2019 by the Apple Watch's ECG feature.

After feeling ill in March, R. Rajhans, a retired pharmaceutical professional who uses an Apple Watch Series 5, checked his ECG on the device.

When the signals of an irregular heartbeat persisted, Rajhans made the decision to see a doctor. Rajhans had a low ejection fraction according to the diagnosis, necessitating immediate heart surgery.

He had a mitral valve replacement procedure, and his Apple Watch was instrumental in spotting the irregular heartbeat before the valve failure echo-cardiograph.

Arati Jooglekar, a lawyer in Pune, thanked Cook in 2018 for a "life-changing" moment when her Apple Watch kept buzzing her to take a deep breath and decompress after her heart rate spiked to 136 beats per minute.

(Inputs from Agencies)