Apple, Verizon announce 5G Fleet Swap for enterprises

San Francisco: Apple and Verizon have announced a new programme called 5G Fleet Swap where enterprises can trade in their entire fleet of smartphones and upgrade to any model in the iPhone 12 lineup for zero upfront cost, with zero to low cost per month.

The enterprise iPhone upgrade programme allows businesses to upgrade all their smartphones from any carrier to the new iPhone 12. "The iPhone 12 lineup is the best for business, with an all-new design, advanced 5G experience, industry-leading security and A14 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Markets, Apps and Services.

"Paired with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband going indoors and 5G Fleet Swap, an all-new device offer for enterprise, it's now easier than ever for businesses to build transformational mobile apps that take advantage of the powerful iPhone 12 lineup and 5G."

The iPhone 12 lineup is the biggest leap forward for iPhone, ever.

Featuring a beautiful, all-new design, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays, unparalleled new camera systems, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, iPhone 12 models also integrate the most 5G bands on any smartphone for the broadest 5G coverage worldwide.

"No matter where you are on your digital transformation journey, the ability to put the power of 5G Ultra Wideband in all of your employees' hands right now with a powerful iPhone 12 model, the best smartphone for business, is not just an investment for growth, it's what will set a business's future trajectory as technology continues to advance," explained CEO of Verizon Business, Tami Erwin.

Business customers using the new iPhone 12 lineup on Verizon's 5G network will have the potential to unlock new experiences with apps that will take advantage of the unprecedented speed, massive capacity and ultra-low lag time Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband offers, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

