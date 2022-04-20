Apple unveils 2nd gen iPhone SE, starting at Rs 42,500

Cupertino: In some cheer during tough social distancing and COVID-19 lockdown times, Apple on Tuesday launched an affordable second-generation iPhone SE with 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID for industry-leading security, starting at just Rs 42,500.

The iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers. Its India availability will be announced at a later date.

In the US, iPhone SE is available to pre-order on apple.com and the Apple Store app beginning April 17 and will arrive at Apple, Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers on April 24 in the US and more than 40 other countries and regions, informed the company.

The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone and features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone.

The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers especially in India who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price.

"The new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way  including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos  while still being very affordable," said Phil Schiller, Apple''s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

iPhone SE features an aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass design with an all-black front.

iPhone SE also features the familiar Home button designed with sapphire crystal to be durable and to protect the sensor, and a steel ring to detect a user''s fingerprint for Touch ID.

iPhone SE is wireless-charging capable with Qi-certified chargers and also supports fast-charging, giving customers up to 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

It comes with Dual SIM with eSIM provides the flexibility for users to have two separate phone numbers on a single device while traveling abroad or for use as a business line.

iPhone SE features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone with a 12MP f/1.8 aperture Wide camera, and uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock computational photography, including Portrait mode, all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control.

"The rear camera supports high-quality video capture at 4K up to 60fps, and extended dynamic range comes to iPhone SE for more highlight details up to 30fps," said Apple.

Apple said that a portion of proceeds for iPhone SE (PRODUCT)RED purchases will go directly to Global Fund''s newly established COVID-19 Response  providing funding to countries in need of PPE, diagnostics treatment, lab equipment, public safety communications, supply chain support and more.

--IANS