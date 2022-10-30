Apple TV app to get HDR10+ support

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has released an update to its Apple TV app, which is used by smart TVs and other devices, adding HDR10+ support for Apple TV+ streams and iTunes movies.

According to AppleInsider, the latest tvOS 16 update has added multiple features, including support for video streaming using HDR10+ for the third-generation Apple TV 4K.

Following that release, Apple began to add support for third-party hardware that uses the Apple TV app.

Smart TV owners are starting to notice the update to the app on their home devices, including Samsung (KS:005930) smart TV models, according to the report.

The Apple TV+ and iTunes movie rentals feature HDR10+ as an additional HDR option alongside the HDR10 and Dolby Vision options already available.

HDR10 is a standard that adds dynamic metadata to HDR10, allowing for more precise image optimisation on a TV throughout a piece of content, scene by scene.

In order to show HDR10+ video on a TV, it must support HDR10+. If a TV is connected to a different streaming-capable device, then the cable must support HDR 10+ for this to work, it added.

However, in order to add HDR10+ support to content, studios must first provide Apple with an HDR10+ master file.

As only a few studios use HDR10+ in their content, it won't be available for a lot of content provided through Apple's online services for quite some time, reports AppleInsider.

—IANS