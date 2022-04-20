Apple to set up iPhone manufacturing unit in Bengaluru; executives meet State

Apple Inc which has been negotiating with the government for greater concessions to set up a manufacturing unit in the country, has decided to go with Bengaluru for its first plant.





According to a PTI report, Apple's representatives, including Vice President iPhone operations Priya Balasubramaniam, Government Affairs Head Ali Khanafer, Director iPhone operations Dheeraj Chugh, and Country Counsel Priyesh Povanna met with the ministers and officials of the Karnataka government.





The report said the two parties had "positive discussions about the initiatives in manufacturing and possible collaborations with the state government in other areas."





Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge said, "Apple's intentions to manufacture in Bengaluru will foster cutting edge technology ecosystem and supply chain development in the state, which are critical for India to compete globally.





Tiaiwanese OEM maker for Apple, Wistron, may manufacture iPhones in India. India-made iPhones will let Apple price the phones more competitively, making them affordable for more Indians. —AFP