Apple to increase iTunes Match limit to 100,000 songs

Washington: Apple has planned to increase the limit of songs for the subscribers of iTunes Match. The limit will be increased to 100,000 songs in iCloud from the present 25,000. According to the Verge, Apple executive Eddy Cue revealed this on Twitter about how the company`s upcoming music streaming service, Apple Music, will integrate with iTunes Match. According to the Apple`s website, Apple Music will match and upload any song its users own so that they can access them anywhere just like iTunes Match. So, if there is any song or album which they want to listen to and it is not included in the Apple Music catalog then they can just buy it from any source, upload it and then listen to it in the same app, no matter which device they use. The iTunes Match costs USD 24.99 per year to the users. ANI