Apple suppliers to start manufacturing mini-LED panels for iPads

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to release its long-awaited AirTags item trackers along with a refreshed iPad Pro and now a new report has claimed that the suppliers for mini-LED iPad display will begin manufacturing in March.

According to DigiTimes, global LED maker Ennostar will start mass-producing mini-LED panels at the end of this quarter.

The Pro tablets are said to be the first to adopt mini-LED, to be followed by MacBooks. The company has also long been reported to be interested in another technology, micro-LED, for its wearables and perhaps one for iPhones too.

The iPad Pro (2021) series is rumoured to focus on two key additions. Namely, the models are set be the first to use mini-LED displays and some pricier variants will likely offer 5G connectivity.

Apple has been working on mini-LED displays for quite some time now and there are a total of six products in the pipeline ranging from iPads to Macs.

The tech giant will accelerate mini-LED panels' adoption because they are performing better than expected in the current testing.

The main barrier to adoption is the micro-LED manufacturing process, which is complicated.

Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had tipped that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will come with mini LED displays after the iPad Pro models.



—IANS