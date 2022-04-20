Apple reclosing more stores as Covid-19 cases surge in US

San Francisco: Apple which has reclosed 47 own-branded retail stores in the US would shut 30 additional stores by Thursday, the media reported.

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," an Apple spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

This brings the total reclosures in the US to 77. Apple has 271 retail stores in the country.

After reopening some locations, Apple said last month it was planning to temporarily close some retail stores in four US states -- Arizona, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida -- in view of growing cases of Covid-19.

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas," Apple was quoted as saying in a statement.

Since the US economy started reopening, some states have seen a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The US accounts for the world''s highest number of infections and fatalities with 2,685,806 and 128,061, respectively.

--IANS



