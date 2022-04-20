Apple Poaches Google's Top AI Researcher

Washington: Apple has hired Google's top mind in AI (artificial intelligence) Ian Goodfellow as a director of machine learning in March, according to Goodfellow's updated LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Ian Goodfellow has worked as a senior staff research scientist in Google. Prior to Google, he worked with a nonprofit research organization OpenAI as a research scientist.

According to Goodfellow's LinkedIn profile he mentions that he has been appointed as a director of machine learning in the Special Projects Group, reports CNBC.

Last year Apple hired John Giannandrea, head of AI and search at Google, to supervise AI strategy. Goodfellow is the father of an AI approach known as generative adversarial networks, or GANs. The approach draws on two networks, one known as a generative network and the other known as a discriminative network, and can be used to come up with unusual and creative outputs in the form of audio, video and text.

GAN systems have been used to generate "deepfake" fake media content.

Goodfellow got his Ph.D at the University of Montreal in 2014, and since then he has worked at OpenAI and Google. At OpenAI he was paid more than $800,000, according to a tax filing. UNI