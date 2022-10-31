Apple may not release new MacBook Pro models until next March

San Francisco (The Hawk): It's possible that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros from Apple won't be available until next March.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman now forecasts a March debut, contrary to prior claims that said Apple may deliver the new gadgets by the end of the year, according to The Verge.

The launch of the new MacBooks is anticipated to occur simultaneously with the launches of iOS 16.3 and macOS Ventura 13.3, which are anticipated to occur in early February and March, respectively.

Gurman asserts that additional evidence that the enhanced line of MacBook Pros won't be introduced this year may be found in the company's most recent earnings call.

While Apple's chief executive officer, Tim Cook, asserted that the company is "set" with its product portfolio for the Christmas season, chief financial officer Luca Maestri is of the opinion that Mac revenue will "drop dramatically" in December.

The MacBook Pros, which the tech giant unveiled in October, increased Mac revenue by $10.9 billion, but it doesn't seem like the business anticipates the same this year.

The M2 Max processor would reportedly contain 12 CPU cores and up to 38 GPU cores, an improvement above the M1 Max's 10 CPU cores and up to 32 GPU cores, according to rumours, the article stated.

(Inputs from Agencies)