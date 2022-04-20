Apple iPhone 7 manufacturing cost estimated to be $224.80

It�s the same story each year. A new iPhone (or two) comes out with Apple�s traditional high price tag, and analysts work on estimating exactly how much it costs the Cupertino giant to manufacture the new iPhone and what profit margin it takes home on each unit. For the iPhone 7,�research firm IHS has revealed its estimations � according to the firm, the bill of materials (BOM) for the iPhone 7 comes out to�$224.80. That�s for the 32GB base model and is higher by�$36.89 when compared to the BOM estimates for the iPhone 6S from last year. According to IHS, the increased manufacturing cost has to do with new features like the increased storage, the new Taptic engine for the home button, a larger battery and an improved camera (the regular iPhone features optical image stabilization for the first time). Samsung and Apple�s manufacturing costs for their flagships are reportedly more similar than ever before, although the firm believes Apple still makes a higher profit margin on each iPhone that it sells in the market. IHS hasn�t yet done an autopsy of the iPhone 7 Plus, but its manufacturing cost is likely to be even higher compared to its predecessor than it is for the iPhone 7, given the bigger screen and the additional rear camera. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are the first water-resistant smartphones from Apple, and also the first to not have a headphone jack. The phones are powered by the company�s first quad-core processor (the Apple A10 Fusion) and run iOS 10 out of the box. The front cameras on both phones have been bumped up to a 7-megapixel sensor; Apple has done away with a physical home button and built in a pressure-sensitive button that works in tandem with the 3D Touch-enabled display. Pricing for the 32GB�iPhone 7 starts at�$649 and goes up to $849 for the 256GB variant. �Abhijeet Mishra / VR-ZONE