Apple iPhone 5S now available for as low as Rs. 21,945

Apple's iPhone 5S just got a lot more affordable, with a price tag of Rs. 21,945 on Flipkart. The device has a 4-inch display, 8MP rear camera and 1560mAh battery. Apple has slashed the price of the iPhone 5s in India. The 16GB iPhone 5S is available for as low as Rs. 21,945 for the 16GB variant on Flipkart. To put things into perspective, the smartphone was launched towards the end of 2013 for Rs. 53,500 for the 16GB variant, and the price of the smartphone fell to Rs. 44,500 in September 2015. At its current price point, the iPhone 5S is available at one of the cheapest price�points, when compared to the price of the 16GB iPhone 5S globally. Coming to the specifications of the iPhone 5S, the device has a 4-inch display with�640x1136 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Apple A7 chip sporting a dual-core 1.3GHz processor, coupled with 1GB RAM. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 1.2MP front facing camera. A 1560mAh battery powers the entire package. The specifications may not seem like much when compared to Android smartphones in the same price bracket, but the combination of iOS and the specifications of the iPhone 5S make it a pretty good device to buy even now. If you are looking to invest in an iPhone we recommend you hold on for a few months. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 6C along with the Apple Watch 2 in March 2016. The iPhone 6c will reportedly be a 4-inch variant of Apple�s flagship smartphone series. If you can�t wait to pick up a smartphone and are looking for alternatives to the iPhone at a budget under Rs. 30,000, you can take a look at our list of best smartphones under 30K here before making your purchase decision. �Sameer Mitha