Apple iPhone 12: Your best Diwali gift with trade-in, EMI

New Delhi: After creating the biggest buzz with the 2017 iPhone X that redefined all-screen design, Apple has brought the most significant design improvements to the fore with iPhone 12 which is thinner, lighter, brighter and easy to hold in one hand as India enters the festive mood.

Beyond the stunning design, iPhone 12 has some key internal ingredients which will elevate the whole experience to a brand new level in the ongoing festive season, as people spend time at home with families and friends in the absence of outdoor activities.

In India, iPhone 12 in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white and (PRODUCT) RED -- starting at Rs 79,900 - is available for Rs 73,900 with HDFC Bank's cash back offer for the 64GB version.

Once you opt for the trade-in and take the EMI scheme, the price goes down further, making it the most affordable new iPhone ever.

Let us find out why iPhone 12 has the potential to become the biggest selling iPhone ever in India in the coming quarters.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display ensures a brighter, more immersive viewing experience with some key specifications.

The device offers a sleek flat-edge design with an aerospace-grade aluminium enclosure.

The Ceramic Shield front cover increases drop performance by four times from previous glass on iPhones, which is a great addition to safeguard your device from accidental damages.

The new iPhone comes with the old Lightning port at the bottom, along with the industry-leading MagSafe technology -- a great feature on the battery-charging front from Apple.

MagSafe improves wireless charging for a better, more efficient experience, and introduces an ecosystem of easy-to-attach accessories that beautifully complement iPhone 12.

The MagSafe technology features an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil at the back of the iPhone 12 in a beautifully placed ring, optimised for alignment and efficiency.

MagSafe chargers efficiently provide up to 15W of power, while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices, meaning you can still use any standard Qi-compatible wireless charger.

Let us move on to the camera.

The iPhone 12 has a dual 12MP camera on the back and a 12MP selfie camera -- similar to the iPhone 11 but with noticeable improvements.

Enabled by A14 Bionic chip, the dual-camera system at the rear that features the Ultra Wide camera and a new Wide camera with an ƒ/1.6 aperture, the fastest yet on iPhone, provides 27 per cent more light for low-light photos and videos.

In the festive season, you will love photography with Night mode and faster-performing Deep Fusion, which is now available on all sensors -- TrueDepth, Wide and Ultra Wide.

You can expect brighter pictures and crystal-clear contrast for photos shot in low-light settings with Night mode, and more texture and less noise in Deep Fusion photos.

The 'Smart HDR 3' mode uses machine learning to intelligently adjust the white balance, contrast, texture, and saturation of a photo for remarkably natural-looking images.

iPhone 12 features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and is the first and only device in the world to enable an end-to-end Dolby Vision experience.

Now capture, edit and share cinema-grade videos natively on iPhone with ease.

Playback on iPhone 12 is more realistic on the industry-leading Super Retina XDR display.

The iPhone 12 features improved cinematic video stabilisation, even more true-to-life selfie videos with Dolby Vision, and Night mode Time-Lapse, offering longer exposure times for sharper videos, better light trails, and smoother exposure in low-light scenarios when used with a tripod.

With iOS 14, you can customise the Home Screen with redesigned widgets.

The App Library is a new space that automatically organises your apps into one simple, easy-to-navigate view.

The environment-friendly device utilises 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, including the new camera, Taptic Engine, and MagSafe, as well as Apple's MagSafe accessories.

Since Apple has removed the power adapter and EarPods from iPhone packaging, further reducing carbon emissions and avoiding the mining and use of precious materials, the iphone packaging is small and light as compared to the rest.

iPhone 12 also has an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance up to 6 metres for up to 30 minutes, and is also protected against everyday spills including tea, coffee and soft drinks.

Conclusion: Showcasing a smart design mix of iPhone 4 and iPhone X, the lightweight iPhone 12 with thinner bezels offers a bigger, smash-resistant screen along with significant improvements on the camera, battery and wireless technology.

While upgrade is a must (along with trading-in an older iPhone to save extra bucks), those who are new to the Apple ecosystem should seek the EMI route and grab the amazing iPhone 12 that can keep churning out memorable moments for several festivals ahead.

—IANS