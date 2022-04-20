Apple Fitness+ to come in iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2: Report

San Francisco: Apple has announced that its new Fitness+ service would launch before the end of the year, and now a new report has claimed that the feature will be added to iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2.

As noted on the MacRumors fora, the current watchOS 7.2 beta that was released this morning has a splash screen with what's new, and Apple Fitness+ is listed as one of the features.

iOS 14.3 beta also had an unfinished mention of Apple Fitness+ in the Analytics portion of the Privacy settings.

The releases of iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 have been anticipated for December, so Apple Fitness+ coming along with the new updates seems reasonable.

Unveiled alongside Apple Watch Series 6 in September, Fitness+ is a subscription service that combines guided fitness videos with Apple Watch sensor data for a holistic workout experience.

Fitness+ intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualise right on their iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, offering a first-of-its-kind personalised workout experience.

Fitness+ will launch with the most popular workout types, including Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing, HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, and Mindful Cooldown.

Apple Fitness+ will first be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK and the US.

