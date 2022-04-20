Apple event today: Small-screen iPhone SE, new iPad Pro on cards

San Francisco: New iPhone and iPad models likely to be unveiled on Monday are aimed at helping Apple keep momentum in the fast-evolving mobile device market. The media gathering at the company�s intimate Town Hall auditorium in Silicon Valley will also give Apple a chance to restate its case for fighting a US government demandthat it break into an attacker�s iPhone. Apple is widely expected to release a small-screen iPhone to encourage replacement of the 5S and 5C models, which have four-inch displays. The new device is to be called the iPhone SE or 5SE, reports said. This would help Apple in a traditionally slow season before the likely upgrades to the large-screen iPhone 6 family later this year. But in keeping with its practice, Apple has been tight-lipped about what it will reveal. A message on copies of the invitations posted online simply states �Let us loop you in,� prompting some to speculate that new bands for the Apple Watch would be among the announcements. A four-inch screen iPhone which boasts improvements under the hood could help spur replacements. Such an iPhone would be �an incremental positive� for Apple, ensuring that lovers of the company�s smaller smartphones don�t switch to rival devices powered by Android software, RBC Capital Markets said in a note to investors. RBC projected that sales of a new handset would tally between 10 million to 15 million annually, giving Apple fans an option for upgrading before an iPhone 7 debuts late in the year. The new iPhone will likely be priced to shore up the low-end of Apple�s line but not to compete in the budget-priced smartphone market, according to analysts. �I am not expecting a ton of surprises,� Creative Strategies analyst Ben Bajarin said. �The biggest news will be pricing for the newer iPhone.� If Apple lowers the price for the new device - existing big-screen iPhones start at around USD 650 - it may be able to expand to new segments of consumers. �I suspect this is far more about boosting off-season sales than it is about introducing a new iPhone at a dramatically lower price point, for example, for emerging markets,� said Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research in a blog post. But Dawson said the new handset could be priced as low as $450 without subsidy to help Apple make inroads in new markets. This would enable Apple to sell refurbished iPhones at $250 to $350, according to Dawson and �suddenly allows the iPhone to hit price points it�s never been able to hit before, which in turn could make it more viable in markets like India.� Reports have also said Apple is poised to introduce a new iPad tailored for use by businesses.