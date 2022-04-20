Apple adds COVID-19 testing sites to its Maps across US

San Francisco: Apple has added COVID-19 testing sites to its Maps app across the US, covering all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

With the new update, users can search for COVID-19 testing locations or view them on the Maps directly.

Apple Maps will be able to show information like the place name, the associated healthcare provider, contact phone number and website. It will also surface information about the type of testing location, hospital, and the nature of the site, reports 9To5Mac.

The testing locations will appear with a red medical glyph icon, and a special banner in the Apple Maps card.

The new testing sites in Apple Maps follow the company launching a web portal to let healthcare providers submit their information to be shown on Apple Maps.

Apple also updated its new Mobility Trends website, which provides free access to data about how people are getting around their cities and regions during the COVID-19 crisis.

--IANS