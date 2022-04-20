Apple accelerating mini-LED displays adoption for MacBook, iPads Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in his latest investors note has claimed that Apple will boost adoption of mini-LED technology thanks to increased competition among suppliers for mini-LED chips.

It was previously believed that Epistar was going to be an exclusive supplier for mini-LED chips to Apple in 2021, but with "Sanan Optoelectronics' pace of development being better than expected, it will now also supply Apple with mini-LED chips next year instead of in 2022", reports MacRumors.



"Micro-LED has the double advantage of offering less power consumption than the current Apple Watch screens, and of being thinner, too," the report said on Monday. It also offers a faster update rate and a wider viewing angle.



The main barrier to adoption is the micro-LED manufacturing process, which is complicated.



The increased supply capacity and competition among suppliers will reportedly drive Apple's cost for mini-LED display dies from $75–$85 down to around $45.



For 2021, Kuo is expecting 30-40 percent of the total iPads to ship with a mini-LED display and 20-30 percent of the total MacBook shipments.



Earlier, Apple was granted a patent for Fitness Band that may use micro-LED, but there's no confirmation if the company is actually planning to enter that segment.



Apple could use the MicroLED display panel for the seventh-generation Apple Watch.



According to reports, Apple is investing around $330 million in the Taiwan-based company for a micro-LED factory that will manufacture displays for future iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and other devices from Apple.

—IANS