Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will commence today. This will be the 31st year of WWDC and due to the COVID-19 outbreak, WWDC 2020 will take on an entirely new online format packed with content for consumers, press, and developers alike.

WWDC 2020 will feature an online format with a keynote and sessions connecting millions of developers around the world.

The WWDC gives an opportunity for millions of creative and innovative developers to get early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, and engage with Apple engineers as they work to build app experiences that enrich the lives of Apple customers around the globe.

In the month of May Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller said, "WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms" as quoted by IANS.

Date of WWDC 2020

The event will take place from Steve Jobs Theater between June 22 and June 26 featuring a keynote address from CEO Tim Cook, over 100 engineering sessions, a new developers' forum, and 1-on-1 labs featuring more than 1,000 Apple engineers.

The keynote event will start at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST).

Where to watch Apple WWDC 2020

WWDC20 will be broadcast through the Apple Developer app and website, as well via YouTube, the Apple TV Events tab, and Apple.com's events webpage.

Here's what you can expect from WWDC 2020

Tech enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the online event may see Apple reveals new iOS 14 for iPhones and iPads along with ARM chip-driven Mac desktops, among others.

There would be updates on WatchOS and MacOS software to power Apple Watch, MacBooks, iMacs, and Mac Pros, too.

The biggest announcement is expected to be break up with chip-maker Intel for its Mac desktops.

Apple has reportedly been working to replace Intel chips with its own design in Macs for years and may finally announce it on Monday during its online 'WWDC20' developer conference. Apple's Mac chip design initiative is codenamed 'Kalamata'.

Processors for Macs from Apple will use similar technology to those in iPhones and iPads, but Macs would still run the macOS and not the iOS.

(Inputs from IANS)