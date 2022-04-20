Apple's next iPhone may be pink, feature Force Touch-equipped displays

Washington: A report has said that Apple is planning to release new iPhones later this year that would feature Force Touch-equipped displays and would be available in pink too alongside the customary silver, gold, and space gray models. Force Touch was one of the key themes at Apple's event on Monday. Also, Apple's smartwatch uses the pressure-sensing technology to determine how hard a user is pushing on the screen, and it's also been integrated into the new MacBook and refreshed MacBook Pro's trackpads, reported The Verge. The report said that the new devices are unlikely to differ too dramatically from the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus as Apple retains its phone bodies for around two years. However, a report said that the company was testing a pink colour option alongside the customary colour range. ANI