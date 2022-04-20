Appeasement politics more important to INC than Hindu sentiment: BJP after opposition protests anti-cow slaughter bill

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said that by opposing the recently passed Karnataka's anti-cow slaughter bill, the Indian National Congress was proving that 'Appeasement politics' was more important than the sentiment of the Hindu community.

"By opposing #CowSlaughterBan, communal @INCKarnataka is proving that "Appeasement Politics" is more important to it than sentiments of Hindus. Should one's parents be sent to retirement homes after they become old? Is this what @siddaramaiah & @DKShivakumar propose?" the official Twitter handle of the BJP in Karnataka tweeted with the hashtag 'gaumata'.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020 was passed by voice vote in the house on Wednesday amid protests by the Opposition Congress and JD(S).

The bill provides between three and seven years jail and (or) a fine up to Rs 5 lakh. Subsequent offenses can invite fines up to Rs 10 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years.

Opposition parties alleged that the bill was not discussed for tabling in the Business Advisory Committee meeting.

Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to state that the anti-cow slaughter bill was "quickly passed without any discussion". He said that chief minister BS Yediyurappa had "told in the advisory committee that no new bill will be presented in the assembly. The anti-Cow slaughter bill was not there in today's agenda also. But, all of a sudden, the bill was introduced and passed without any discussion. This is the murder of democracy."

The Bill, however, was not tabled in the Legislative Council as the Upper House was adjourned sine die.

—ANI