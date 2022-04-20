Appeal to find 12 people after clashes at London protests

London: The Met Police have released CCTV images of 12 people they want to speak to following violent clashes at the anti-racism protests in London over the past few weeks.

Since late May, at least 100 officers have been injured during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations and far-right counter-protests which were sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a black man, in the US state of Minnesota when a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, the Metro newspaper reported on Sunday.

Three police horses and a police dog also suffered injuries, and almost 300 people have been arrested.

The Met has previously released 48 images of those thought to have been involved in criminality, and on Saturday published the 12 additional photos.

The individuals are suspected of offences from racial abuse and serious violence against members of the public and police officers, and also violent disorder.

On Sunday, Commander Alex Murray said the force had seen a positive response to the appeal from the public.

"The vast majority of people who have attended the recent protests made their voices heard, and then left. However, a minority have attended with the sole purpose of attacking, abusing or violently confronting fellow protesters, detracting from the cause of their protest.

"We saw violence against police officers including verbal and racial abuse which is absolutely appalling.

They do not come to work to be subjected to this. They come to work to keep Londoners and their families safe. Similarly, those people who wanted to have their voices heard and protest should not be subject to violence from others."

Murray further said that investigations were underway to identify those they suspect of being involved in these offences,.

