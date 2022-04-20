Appeal by two Indian cricketers to support NGO of Pakistani cricketer is anti-national

Government of India and Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) should take appropriate action against two Indian cricketers who publicly made appeal to contribute to foundation of a Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi who is a known anti-Indian opposing stand of India on Kashmir. At a time when 135 crores of Indians led by Prime Minister of India are fighting unitedly against Corona, these Indian cricketers must have first thought with a human approach to help whole-heartedly relief-funds by Governments of India and Indian states. They could also contribute towards Indian organizations to help their own citizens rather than Pakistanis who hate India, and are involved in anti-Indian activities. Significantly website of Shahid Afridi Foundation also has supporting appeal from cricket-god of India, who should also feel dutybound to grill Shahid Afridi on plight of minorities in Pakistan.

Such activities of the two Indian cricketers should be taken as anti-national, and strict-most action be initiated against them. BCCI should stop hefty salaries and pensions to the concerned two Indian cricketers having made public appeal to foundation of anti-Indian Pakistani cricketer. Can the concerned two Indian cricketers make Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi to support stand of India on Kashmir as a test-case in return of appeal made by the two Indian cricketers. They should also ask Shahid Afridi if his foundation has taken any initiative to help minority Hindus and Christians in Pakistan who have reportedly been denied free ration etc during corona-crisis.