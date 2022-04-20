Apparel Brand Lululemon To Launch India Technology Hub

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Canada-based performance apparel brand Lululemon Athletica has announced the launch of India Technology Hub, its first such centre outside of North America.

This will help expand the company's capabilities and infrastructure to enable and support global growth. Lululemon expects to hire about 250 technologists for the centre by 2022.

"Acquiring and nurturing best-in-class technologists is essential to our global growth strategy focused on product innovation, omni guest experiences, and market expansion," said Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer.

"The opening of our India Technology Hub will help further our strategic growth plan with technology, enabling both our people and our guest experience as we expand to serve new guests across the globe."

The centre will help bolster innovation across marketing technology stack, data science, machine learning, and full-stack cloud engineering to support merchandise planning, product and location information management, trade, and network planning functions. Slated to start operations by August, the company is taking all required health and safety precautions in preparing for the launch, and said it is prepared to open when safe to do so.

Lululemon Athletica Inc is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits. —ANI