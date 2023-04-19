Appalling response to 'real appeal': Cong criticises Jaishankar for accusing Siddaramaiah of politicising Sudan issue

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Congress blasted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for stating that former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was politicising the plight of Indians stranded in Sudan.

The opposition party blasted the Modi government over the matter, claiming that ministers are too busy trying to prove their loyalty to "their master and be his voice" to remember that they have pledged to uphold certain responsibilities.

First, the problem was sparked by a series of tweets from Siddaramaiah, who claimed that "it is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war." The ex-chief minister of Karnataka has asked the central government to "immediately intervene" and guarantee the Indians' safe return to the country.—Inputs from Agencies